Work ongoing to integrate mental health patients into the community

A project for the integration of mental health patients into the community is currently ongoing at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre.

That is according to Dr. Claire Castairs, a fellow in Global Health who is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Health Education England.

She said the response towards the project has been commendable.

Dr. Castairs said work is ongoing to ensure that mental health patients are given the best care so they can to return to their families in the safest manner.

