Contestant number seven in the 2022 Miss SVG Pageant-Miss Lotto-Jada Ross, describes herself as a lover of sports and the arts.

She said her desire to compete in this year’s competition is not an end goal, but rather, a stepping stone to making a notable contribution to her country.

Rawdica Stephen tell us more in today’s special report.

