MR AUGUSTINE CLARKE of Orange Grove, St. Vincent and Toronto, Canada who passed away in Canada on Sunday October 2nd. The thanksgiving service takes place on Friday October 21, from 7pm to 11pm at 2206 Eglinton Avenue East in Toronto, Canada. There will be second service on the celebration of life on Sunday November 6th at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Layou at 10:00am. Following the service, the celebration of life will continue at Mt. Wynne Beach Gazebo 1

