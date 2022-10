MR GEORGE CYRUS KYDD of Prospect, Bequia and Mustique died on Saturday 8th October at the age of 77. The funeral takes place on Sunday 23rd October at the Mt. Moriah Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at the St. Joseph Cemetery, Stubbs. The Van BIG-UP will transport persons from the church to the Cemetery

