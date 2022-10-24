The National Independence Service was held on Sunday

Vincentians from various denominations attended the National Independence Service, which was held Sunday in commemoration of this country’s 43rd Anniversary of Independence.

The Service organized by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Christian Council, was held at the St. Georges Cathedral with the theme “Our Resilience, Our Fortitude, Our People”.

Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan was among dignitaries who attended the Service.

In her address, she encouraged persons to use this Independence period to reflect on the past and celebrate the country’s accomplishments.

Dame Susan commended Vincentians who worked tirelessly amidst the recent challenges faced in SVG.

