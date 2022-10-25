The Final of the 2022 Lions Club St. Vincent South/Flow Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition slated for tonight

The Final of the 2022 Lions Club St. Vincent South/Flow Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition is set to take place tonight, with six students competing for top honours.

The Finalists are: Kondolesha Browne of the Georgetown Secondary School; Fayth English of the St. Vincent Girls High School; Derissa James of the Union Island Secondary School; Oscar Browne of the St. Martin’s Secondary School; Elrose Millington of the Thomas Saunders Secondary School and Andre Bowman of the Mountain View Adventist Academy.

The Final will be held at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown from seven tonight.

The students will speak on the topic: Governance systems around the world were challenged in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many governments bungled the economic, health and civil liberties response.

This is the 22nd year that the Lions Club St. Vincent South has been hosting the competition since 1999. The competition returns this year after an absence in 2021.

The 2020 competition was won by the St. Vincent Girls High School, represented by Marika Baptiste.

Tonight’s Final will be broadcast live on NBC Radio

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

