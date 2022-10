MR SHORN KEY-GON POMPEY of Stubbs formerly of Chapmans Village died on Wednesday October 5th at the age of 38. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 5th at the New Life Ministries Church, North Union. The viewing and Open tributes begin at noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be ta the San Souci Cemetery.

