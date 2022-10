MR WENDELL CLINTON BURNETT better known as MU-SHAY of Peg-well Boggs, Christ Church, Barbados formerly of Biabou died on Wednesday October 12th at the age of 79. The Service and Burial takes place tomorrow, Saturday October 29th at the Christ Church Cemetery at 10:00 am. The viewing will take place this afternoon, Friday October 28th from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at the L.E. Smith Funeral Home, St. Michael, Barbados.

