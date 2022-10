MRS DIANA SHERMA ADAMS-THOMAS of Big Sand, Union Island died on Wednesday October 12th at the age of 58. The funeral takes place on Sunday October 30th at the Ashton Sport Complex. The viewing begins at 9:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Clifton Cemetery.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print