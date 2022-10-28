Results of yesterday’s matches in the Inaugural VINCY Masters Independence Anniversary Cup

La Cleary Veterans, Sion Hill Masters, Hope Masters and Rogers Photo Studio Older Boys won yesterday’s matches in the Inaugural VINCY Masters Independence Anniversary Cup 7-a-side Championship at the COMSPORT Facility at Arnos Vale.

La Cleary Veterans of St Lucia defeated North Leeward Masters 3-0. Sion Hill Masters won from OTR Masters of Sandy Bay 3-0. Wildey Masters of Barbados and South Leeward Masters played to a 1-1 draw. Hope Masters defeated La Cleary Veterans of St Lucia 3-0, and Rogers Photo Studio Older Boys beat North Leeward Masters 7-2.

The 8 teams in the Tournament are competing in 2 Groups of 4 teams each.

