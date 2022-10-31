 Blue Chip Masters and MavStar undefeated in the Inaugural Independence Anniversary 3×3 Basketball Championship

Blue Chip Masters and MavStar played undefeated in the Inaugural Independence Anniversary 3×3 Basketball Championship at the Lowmans Leeward Hard Court on Thursday and yesterday.

Yesterday’s final between the two teams was affected by rain with MavStars leading 6-4 when rain stopped play.

Games in the Championship were decided by the first team to get to 21 points or the team ahead at the end of the 10-minute matches. Should the scores be equal at that stage, play continued until one team had a 2-point advantage.

Peron Stay won the 3-point Shooting Competition on yesterday’s final day of the Championship.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

