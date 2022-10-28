Nurse-Midwives to receive special allowances

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says a special allowance will be paid to Nurse-Midwives here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during his Independence speech at the Military Parade at the Victoria Park yesterday.

The Prime Minister also announced that payment will be made to volunteers who worked during the La Soufriere Volcanic eruptions.

According to Prime Minister Gonsalves, the Government will offer the Duty free concession on Christmas barrels from Monday November 14th this year.

