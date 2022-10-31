Country Meet Town Out Ah Trouble defeated Alder Construction Dauphine United in the Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship

Only one match was possible last weekend in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organisation’s Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field because of rain.

Country Meet Town Out Ah Trouble defeated Alder Construction Dauphine United by 26 runs in a match reduced to 15 overs.

The scores: Country Meet Town Out Ah Trouble 192-3 off 15 overs (Jobari Cunningham 80, Stain Joseph 46), Dauphine United 166-6 off 15 overs (Osborne Franklyn 36, Leo Williams 32),

H and H Oral Care Clinchers were 34-3 off 7 overs when rain forced the abandonment of their match against Argyle International Airport Reload.

The other three scheduled matches could not be played because of rain. Combined Rangers were to have played against Glen United; Curtis King Toppers were to have met Challengers; and Sion hill Tallawah were to have played against Coreas Distribution Older Boys.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

