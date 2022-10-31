Milwaukee Bucks defeats the New York Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning run in the NBA this season with a 119-108 victory over the New York Knicks in Milwaukee last night.

Antetokounmpo made 14 rebounds and 9 assists and reached 30 points for the third successive game.

Milwaukee Bucks are top of the Eastern Conference with four wins from four matches.

Los Angeles Lakers equalled their worst start in 65 years with a fifth defeat in five games.

They were beaten 111-102 by Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis despite Russell Westbrook coming off the bench to score 18 points in 33 minutes.

