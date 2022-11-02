MR CECIL CORNELIUS BLACK of La Croix died on Saturday October 22nd at the age of 71. Former Inspector of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 19th at the Evesham Methodist church, according to Anglican Rites. The Body lies at the church from 11am, Tributes begins at noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the St Matthias Anglican Church Yard, Evesham. The Vans with Registration Numbers H6326 and HR 274 will transport persons from Green Corner to the Evesham Methodist church.

