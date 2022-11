MR RANDOLPH ALPHAEUS HENRY MURRAY better known as UNCLE RANDY, MR MURRAY and RANG-SO of Petit Bordel died on Friday October 14th at the age of 90. The funeral takes place on Sunday November 13th at the Petit Bordel Evangelical Church. The body lies at the church from 11:30am. The Service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Petit Bordel Cemetery. The Van “Static” will leave Kingstown at 10am and will pick up persons along the Leeward course to the Petit Bordel Evangelical church.

