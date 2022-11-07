Georgetown Police Youth Club defeated Vonzuu Redemption Sharpes Police Youth Club 3-2 to win the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club Football Championship at the Stubbs Playing Field yesterday.

Mithon John netted twice for the Georgetown Police Youth Club in the 17th and 38th minutes, with their third goal by Samaya Connell in the 27th minute.

The goals for Vonzuu Redemption Sharpes Police Youth Club were converted by Jeson Morgan in the 15th minute and Nathaniel John in the 24th minute.

Earlier, St Vincent Co=operative Bank Layou Police Youth Club beat Chateaubelair Police Youth Club 7-5 to clinch third place.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

