Professor Robertson reassures Vincentians that there is nothing to worry about with La Soufriere

Geologist Professor Richard Robertson of the UWI Seismic Research Centre has reassured Vincentians that there is nothing to worry about with regards to the La Soufriere volcano.

Professor Robertson made the statement while speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program this morning.

He said all is well with the volcano which is being continuously monitored.

Professor Robertson explained that the vegetation at the summit of the volcano was destroyed following the April 2021 eruptions, which means that lahars and flooding will continue for some time.

