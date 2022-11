MRS VANDA TANNIS nee DASILVA of Atlanta, Georgia formerly of Lowmans Hill and Chauncey died on Sunday October 30th at the age of 66. The Viewing takes place tomorrow, Tuesday November 8th at 11am. The Service takes place on Wednesday November 9th at 11am at Gregory B Levett and Sons Funeral Home Chapel, USA.

