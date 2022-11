MRS ESTELLA PHILLIPS nee MC BARNETT better known as STELLA HAYNES and MOTHER HAYENES of Glen formerly of Dickson Village. The funeral takes place on Monday November 21st at the Calliaqua Methodist Church. The viewing begins at 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print