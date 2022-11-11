Tropical Wave and Trough to affect SVG over the next three days

The SVG Meteorological Services says over the next three days, the atmosphere will remain relatively moist as a tropical wave exits the region, and a trough system moves into the area.

In its latest advisory, the Met Office says the trough should begin to affect SVG sometime on Sunday, therefore residents and motorists are asked to be alert.

Model guidance is indicating 20 mm-50 mm of rainfall accumulation lingering to the east of SVG by Sunday night.

Friday: A few light to moderate scattered showers are forecast throughout the day and in the night.

Saturday: Fair to occasionally cloudy skies with a high chance of some scattered showers and slight isolated thunderstorms as the trough draws closer.

Sunday: Some fair to occasionally cloudy skies is possible with a high chance of showers and isolated thunderstorm activity as the day progresses as the trough system influences the weather pattern.

Winds will become generally from the east north east (ENE) at 20km/h – 30 km/h. Seas are forecast to be slight to moderate in open waters with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts and 2.0m on the eastern coasts.

In addition, there should be no significant haze intrusion within this forecast period.

