As St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to experience heavy rainfall, there have been reports of damage to backwalls on private property as a result of landslides.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on NBC Radio on Wednesday that the Government is not responsible to carry out repairs to the damage.

He said the Government will provide assistance if the backwall is connected to a public road, or compromises the safety of the public.

