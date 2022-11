Preparations are in full swing for the Queen of Calypso Competition slated for Saturday December 3rd at the Russell’s auditorium.

Nine female Calypsonians are expected to come up against the reigning monarch Shaunelle Mckenzie who has held the title since 2019.

The queen of Calypso competition was last held in 2019 as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report

