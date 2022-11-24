Reverend Victor Job to launch new book later today

A book entitled “A Compendium of the Role of the Church in Politics” will be launched this evening

The book written by Methodist Minister, Reverend Victor Job will be launched at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown from 6pm.

During the ceremony addresses will come from the Author, Reverend Victor Job and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

Barrister at Law, Dr. Linton Lewis will present a review of the Book.

In November 2017 Reverend Job launched a book entitled “Memoirs of a Methodist Minister”,

It records the life experiences from his childhood in a rural village, to his attainment of positions of Leadership in the Methodist Church, in his community and the country.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

