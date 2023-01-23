Signing Ceremony slated for this week for Women’s Empowerment Project

The Ministry of National Mobilization in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of China, Taiwan will host a signing ceremony later this week for the Women Empowerment Project.

This signing ceremony forms part of the continued work being done to support and strengthen existing enabling environments for Women’s Empowerment.

This program would have a duration of seven months and the main objective is to assist with the technical development of Vincentian women in various skillsets, as a response to the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.

The signing ceremony would be conducted by the Minister of National Mobilization, Dr. Orando Brewster; Taiwanese Ambassador, His Excellency Peter Sha Li Lan and Chief of the technical Mission Kevin Lin.

Recipients of the program would be at the signing ceremony, slated for Thursday January 26th at the Blue Lagoon Hotel and Marina, at 10am.

Recipients are Kingdom Life Tabernacle, Vincyklus Inc., Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWiL), Bequia Threadworks, RedRoot SVG Inc., SVG Girl Guides Association, National Council of Women, WAM/Vincyklus Inc., and Generation Next.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

