MR JAMES WITHFIELD WRIGHT of Evesham Vale, Trinidad and Barbados died in Trinidad on Friday 6th January at the 87. The funeral takes place on Saturday 28th January at the St. Rose’s Funeral Chapel. The service begins at10:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Tunapuna Public Cemetery, Trinidad.

