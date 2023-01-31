There are now Five active cases of COVID19 in SVG

Health Officials say four new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, bringing the total number of active cases to five.

The Ministry of Health says in its latest weekly update, that one new PCR case and three new Antigen cases were recorded over the reporting period.

One unvaccinated person is currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 123 people have died from COVID related illnesses.

9,585 cases of COVID-19 and 9,454 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. The total number of tests done amount to 113-thousand 504.

Health Officials say 73,329 COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,481 persons have received their first dose; 31,600 have received their second dose and 4,248 persons have received boosters.

