NBA Results

Jordan Poole erupted for 22 of his game-high 34 points in the third quarter, as Golden State Warriors rallied for a 115-91 win over Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA last night.

Playing once again without Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors fell behind by 12 points shortly after half time, before flipping the game in a one-sided third quarter.

Kyle Kuzma scored 30 points as Washington Wizards defeated Toronto Raptors 119-108; San Antonio Spurs earned a 110-99 victory over Indiana Pacers. Luka Doncic had 42 points and 12 assists, and Kyrie Irving scored 40 points to lift Dallas Mavericks past Philadelphia 76ers 133-126.

