NBA Results

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns to become the first team to clinch their place in the NBA play-offs.

Milwaukee Bucks’ 116-104 victory was their 50th win of the regular season.

Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player added 11 rebounds and eight assists as Milwaukee Bucks extended their lead over the Boston Celtics at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Antetokounmpo was supported by 21 points from Brook Lopez, while three other Milwaukee players finished with double figures as they fought back in the final quarter to take their record to 50-19.

Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from last Saturday’s defeat by the New York Knicks with a comprehensive 123-108 win over New Orleans Pelicans.

Anthony Davis led the scoring for Los Angeles Lakers with 35 points and 17 rebounds, keeping Los Angeles Lakers firmly in contention for a play-off place with just under four weeks of the regular season remaining.

New York Knicks mounted a rally in the third quarter to defeat Portland Trail Blazers 123-107, and San Antonio Spurs had a franchise-high 22 3-pointers. And a season-high 39 assists in a 132-114 win over Orlando Magic.

