The Garifuna People’s tenacity was lauded by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has praised the Garifuna People for their resilience, having survived many years of extreme hardships.

The Prime Minister was delivering the feature address at the Wreath Laying Ceremony held at the Obelisk at Dorsetshire Hill on Tuesday, to mark National Heroes Day.

The Prime Minister said the resilience of the Garifuna people is an inspiration for us as a nation and Joseph Chatoyer is fully qualified to be this country’s first National Hero.

Dr. Gonsalves said he will ensure that special attention will be placed on projects in communities occupied by the descendants of the Garifuna people.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

