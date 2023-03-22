The Anti-Terrorist Financing Bill passes in Parliament

A Bill which seeks to provide for the punishment of terrorist activities and seizure of terrorist assets was passed in Parliament on Tuesday March 21st.

The Anti-Terrorist Financing Bill was tabled by Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

He said the new piece of legislation will replace the Bill which was in place since 2015.

The Prime Minister used the opportunity to highlight some of the critical parts of the Bill.

Leader of the Opposition Hon. Dr. Godwin Friday in his contribution to the debate said he is in full support of the Bill.

The other Bill passed was the Insurance Amendment Bill presented by Finance Minister, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves.

The Meeting of Parliament has been suspended until Tuesday April 4th at 9am.

