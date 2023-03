MR ALRIC LENOIS COREA formerly of Lauders, Lowmans Windward and Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Island died on Friday March 3rd at the age of 76. The funeral takes place on Saturday April 1st at the New Life Baptist Church in Tortola. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Johnson’s Ghut Cemetery.

