Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says close to three billion dollars has been allocated for capital projects to be implemented by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the period up to 2026.

The Prime Minister made the disclosure on radio Sunday, as he highlighted progress being made by the Government in implementing a number of major projects.

The Prime Minister also spoke of major developments to take place in the Arnos Vale area.

