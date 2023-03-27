ULP celebrates 22nd Anniversary in Government

There was a festive atmosphere at the decommissioned E.T. Joshua Airport Sunday, as members and supporters of the Unity Labour Party gathered for a massive Rally to celebrate the Party’s 22nd Anniversary in Government.

The Rally featured presentations from senior officials of the Party, as well as cultural presentations.

Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit was among those celebrating with the gathering Sunday.

During his address, Prime Minister Skerrit highlighted the exemplary leadership qualities of Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves delivered the main address at Sunday’s Celebration Rally.

During his presentation, the Prime Minister spoke of a number of major developments to take place this year.

Dr. Gonsalves outlined plans for the area which would be left vacant, when the Kingstown Port is relocated.

The Prime Minister noted that the Government is making steady progress with its various programmes, despite a number of challenges.

