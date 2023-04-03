Vincentians assured that data collected during Census will be kept confidential

Vincentians have been assured that the information provided to Enumerators carrying out the National Population and Housing Census will be strictly confidential.

The assurance came from Chief Statistician, Laverne Williams, as she addressed the official launch of the Census on Friday.

The 2023 National Population and Housing Census will be co-ordinated and implemented by the Statistical Office in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology.

The last Housing and Population Census in St. Vincent and the Grenadines was conducted in 2012.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

