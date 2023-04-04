Results of the Mustique Company April Junior Tennis Championships matches

On yesterday’s opening day of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tennis Association’s Mustique Company April Junior Tennis Championships at the National Tennis Centre at Villa, in the Under-14 Boys Singles, Krish Puga defeated Nathaniel Lawrence 4-0, 4-1 and Jadon Fraser beat Mathew Clark 2-4, 5-3, 4-2.

In the Under-14 Girls, Loukiyah Premraj won from Sarah Foster 4-0, 4-0; Zede Griffith beat Madisenn Gonsalves 4-0, 4-1; Gabriel Wood had a walk-over against Rachel Lawrence; and Keyaunna Paudel defeated London Jackson 4-2, 4-1.

Angello Morgan beat Joshua Veira 6-0, 6-2 in the Under-18 Boys, and Afi Lucas won from Che Connell 6-0, 6-0.

Afe Lucas defeated Zareah Byron 6-1, 6-1; and Nelysse Mc Leab beat Jurnee Masicott 6-3, 6-2 in the Under-18 Girls.

The Championships will continue at 9.00 a. m today at the National Tennis Centre at Villa.

