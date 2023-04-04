Georgetown Police Youth Club wins the Inaugural RSVGPF Netball Championship

Georgetown Police Youth Club won the Inaugural Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club Netball Championship after defeating Edge Media Centre Owia Police Youth Club 21-17 at the Arnos Vale Sports Club last Sunday afternoon.

Fancy Police Youth Club beat Diamonds Police Youth Club 21-4 to clinch third place.

Smaya Connell of the Georgetown Police Youth Club emerged the Most Valuable Players (MVP) and the Best Defensive Player of the Final.

Edge Media Centre Owia Police Youth Club was adjudged the Best Attacking Team. They also won the Best Defensive Team Award. Juneka Quow of the Georgetown Police Youth Club was named the Best Midcourt Player, while Giada Small of Edge Media Centre Owia scored the Most Goals of the Championship with her tally of 83.

The Championship was sponsored by the Kingstown Co-operate Credit Union, he Government Employees Co-operative Credit Union, and the St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Co-operative Credit Union.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

