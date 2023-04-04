Results of the Inaugural F15 Softball Cricket Championship matches

There were victories for East Kingstown, Valley Boys, Hill Top, Kombat Warriors and the Argyle International Airport in week 2 of the Inaugural F15 Softball Cricket Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

East Kingstown defeated Clinchers by 22 runs. The scores: East Kingstown 104-7 off 15 overs, Clinches 82-9 off 14.3 overs.

Valley Boys won from Richmond Hill United by 32 runs. The scores: Valley Boys 108-9 off 13.3 overs, Richmond Hill United 70 off 12.1 overs.

Hill Top won by default over Combined Rangers.

Kombat Warriors beat Richmond Hill United by 6 wickets. The scores: Richmond Hill United 69-8 off 15 overs, Kombat Warriors 73-4 off 11.2 overs.

And Argyle International Airport secured a 7-wicket win over Dr. Thomas Injectors. The scores: Dr. Thomas Injectors 35 off 13.1, Argyle International Airport 39-3 off 6 overs.

The Championship is sponsored by Teacher Co-operative Credit Union, Massey Stores (SVG), General Co-operative Credit Union, East Caribbean Bottlers and RWDT Triumph Trading.

