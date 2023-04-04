Results of October’s 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup

South Africa closed in on October’s 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup with a 146-run win over the Netherlands at Johannesburg, South Africa last Sunday.

The final scores: South Africa 370-8 off 50 overs, the Netherlands 224 off 39.1 overs.

The victory took them to eighth and the final qualification spot in the International Cricket Council’s World Cup Super League table, and condemned the West Indies to the qualifiers.

Ireland must win all three of their games against Bangladesh from 9th to 14th of May to match South Africa’s 98 points.

Net run-rate would then decide who progresses to the Cricket World Cup.

The other team will join two-time World Cup winners, the West Indies in the qualifiers, which will take place in Zimbabwe between 18th June and 9th July.

Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Oman and Scotland are already in the qualifiers. Ireland or South Africa will join them, alongside two other teams who are already competing in a qualifying tournament.

Two other teams will be among the ten team to qualify for the ICC Cricket World tournament proper, which takes place in India.

England are the defending champions after winning the 2019 Tournament at Lord’s in England in 2019 with a dramatic super-over win over New Zealand.

