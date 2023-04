Guyana Harpy Eagles topped the Points Table of the 2023 Regional 1st Class Cricket Championship with their total of 84 points and were followed by the Windward Islands Volcanoes on 74.2, Barbados Pride on 55.6, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force on 48.4, the Leeward Hurricanes on 46.2 and Jamaica Scorpions on 25.6.

Guyana Harpy Eagles won the Championship last week with 17-run victory over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

