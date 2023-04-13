CARPHA and the Ministry of Health collaborate in efforts to control mosquitoes and mosquito-bourne diseases

The Ministry of Health is collaborating with the Caribbean Public Health Agency CARPHA, to build capacity in the control of mosquitoes and mosquito-bourne diseases.

This is being done, through the use of Geographic Information systems, or GIS Technology.

The Agency for Public Information, API, says the Vector Control Staff in the Public Health Department will soon begin using an electronic tablet-based GIS system to carry out inspection of premises.

This will replace the older outdated paper-based inspection forms and modernize the operations of the Vector Control Unit.

CARPHA is currently conducting training at the Fisheries Conference Room, with the aim of improving the Ministry’s ability to detect and respond to areas with high levels of mosquito infestation, and thereby significantly reduce the risk of arboviral disease transmission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is expected to greatly enhance the Integrated Vector Management Strategy for the country, and also provide better, real-time evidence-based, targeted vector control operations.

This week’s training is being carried out as the Caribbean Public Health Agency engages in the regionally approved Integrated Public Health Surveillance Strategy Project, across its member states. Under one of the priority areas of this strategy, CARPHA is seeking to build capacity in Vector Bourne Disease Surveillance.

