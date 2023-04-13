Sir Arthur Cecil Cyrus laid to rest today

Renowned Vincentian Surgeon Sir Arthur Cecil Cyrus, is being laid to rest today.

Sir Cecil, originally from Layou, died at his home at Government Road New Montrose on March 24th at the age of 94.

His funeral service takes place at the Kingstown Methodist Church at ten this morning, following which he will be buried at the Kingstown Cemetery.

Dr. Cyrus served for 13 years as the lone surgical specialist at the then Colonial Hospital (now the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital) then for 30 years at his private Botanic Hospital.

Following his retirement in 2002, Dr. Cyrus transformed the Botanic Hospital into the Dr. Cecil Cyrus Museum.

Dr. Cyrus has been described by his colleagues as a national hero for reforming healthcare in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He was also the author of several books including ‘A Clinical and Pathological Atlas: The Records of a Surgeon in St Vincent, The West Indies’ and ‘A Dream Come True – The Autobiography of a Caribbean Surgeon’.

Sir Cecil was knighted on March 20, 2019 during a visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines by His Royal Highness Prince Charles (now King Charles III) for services to medicine and health services.

