Ekklesia Gospel Band seeks support for its new single We Will Rise

The Ekklesia Gospel Band is encouraging the public to support its latest single We Will Rise.

The band launched the single on Sunday at the London Playing Field, where it hosted a Post-Eruption Thanksgiving Concert.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the band Jason Derrick said the song, which brings fresh hope to those adversely affected by the 2021 eruptions of the La Soufriere Volcano, is available on all social media platforms.

We Will rise was written by Roseanna Baptiste and is a song of hope for the people.

The Ekklesia Gospel Band, which was launched in 2001, is a multi-denominational band, comprised of members from churches in Sandy Bay.

