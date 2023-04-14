Caribbean Champion of Champions Boxing Tournament commences April 20th

About 50 boxers from the region are to contest the Caribbean Champion of Champions Boxing Tournament in St Lucia from 20th to 23rd of this month at the Vigie Multi- Purpose Centre.

The Tournament will feature boxers from Barbados, the Cayman Islands, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, and host country, Saint Lucia.

The Championships are dubbed “Nuff Cuff. Punches in Bunches”, and will be contested in various weight classes, and age groups including Novice, Youth, Junior and Elite categories.

