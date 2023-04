The English Premier League has banned clubs from allowing gambling companies to sponsor the front of their match day jerseys.

Sponsorship from Betting Companies will finish at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Currently there are eight English Premier League Clubs that have Gambling Companies displayed on the front of their shirts. The deals are estimated to be US$75 million per year.

Despite the ban, gambling sponsors will be allowed on shirt sleeves as well as on L.E.D screens.

