VPL fixtures

Grenadines Divers, Fort Charlotte Strikers and Botanical Gardens Rangers gained victories in the 2023 Dream 11 VINCY Premier League Ten/10 cricket at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex yesterday.

In the morning match, Grenadines Divers defeated La Soufriere Hikers by 2 runs.

The scores: La Soufriere Hikers 118-2 off 10 overs, Grenadines Divers 116-2 off 10 overs.

The second match at 12.00 noon was won by Fort Charlotte Strikers who completed a 7-wicket victory over Dark View Explorers.

The scores: Dark View Explorers 100-2 off 10 overs, Fort Charlotte Strikers 105-3 off 8.3 overs.

And in the third match at 2.30 p. m, Fort Charlotte Strikers beat Botanical Gardens Rangers by 6 wickets.

The scores: Botanical Gardens Rangers 87-7 off 10 overs, Fort Charlotte Strikers 88-4 off 9.1 overs.

The VINCY Premier League will continue today with two matches at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

At 12.00 noon, Grenadines Divers will play against Botanical Gardens Rangers, and at 2.30 p. m, Salt Pond Breakers will oppose La Soufriere Hikers.

