Prime Minster Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the work with CELAC is progressing well thus far.

Earlier this year, St. Vincent and the Grenadines assumed the Pro Tempore Presidency of the Community of Latin American and the Caribbean States (CELAC) for the period 2023.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s CELAC Report.

