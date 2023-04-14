WPP to host a physical therapy medical mission this weekend

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) is currently preparing to hold a Physical Therapy Medical Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, beginning this weekend.

SVG Program Director for the WPP, Sigmund Wiggins said preparations for the Mission are progressing well and it will run from April 16th to the 18th.

Mr. Wiggins said the Clinic for the Physical Therapy Medical Mission will be held next Monday and Tuesday. He said the WPP Team is scheduled to leave the state on Tuesday afternoon after the Clinic is completed.

