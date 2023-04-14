Local psychologist sheds light on emotional manipulation

The issue of emotional manipulation was highlighted yesterday on NBC’s Face-to-Face Heart-to-Heart programme with Dr. Jozelle Miller.

The Psychologist said emotional manipulation is behaviour that intends to emotionally exploit, control and influence someone for an advantage.

She noted that although emotional manipulation usually comes in negative forms, it can sometimes come in positive forms.

Dr. Miller noted some of the signs to identify emotional manipulation.

She said playing the role of a victim is also a prominent trait of an emotional manipulator.

