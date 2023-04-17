VPL Fixtures- Monday April 17th 2023

Fort Charlotte Strikers and Botanical Gardens Rangers won matches of the 2023 VINCY Premier Ten/10 Cricket at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex yesterday.
In the match at 12.00 noon, Fort Charlotte Strikers beat La Soufriere Hikers by 9 runs.
The scores: Fort Charlotte Strikers 103-3 off 10 overs, L Soufriere Hikers 94-5 off 10 overs.
And later, Botanical Gardens Rangers defeated Dark View Explorers by 4 wickets.
The scores: Dark View Explorers 94-3 off 10 overs, Botanical Gardens Rangers 95-6 off 8.5 overs.
On Saturday, Botanical Gardens Rangers won from Grenadines Divers by 7 runs, and La Soufriere Hikers had the better of Salt Pond Breakers beating them by 2 runs.